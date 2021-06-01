Remember My Lai ~ Aired on PBS’s Frontline in 1989
Remember My Lai Aired on PBS’s Frontline in 1989 – 60 Minutes www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcDa5IIFSMQ – Part 1 – 30 Minutes www.youtube.com/watch?v=eN_gEAAGwfw – Part 2 – 30 Minutes My Lai...
